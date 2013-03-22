EU anti-fraud office accused of cover-up in Dalli affair

The EU anti-fraud office, Olaf, has been accused of telling a key witness in the "Dalligate" affair to lie and of illegally listening in on people's phones.

The first allegation came out in a hearing by the European Parliament's budgetary control committee in Brussels on Thursday (21 March).

French Green MEP Jose Bove dropped the bombshell.

He said he had met on Wednesday with two people, Johan Gabrielsson and Cecilia Kindstrand-Isaksson, from Swedish Match, a Stockholm-bas...