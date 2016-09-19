Denmark leads Ukraine anti-corruption drive

The EU has unveiled a €16 million programme to fight corruption in Ukraine, amid concerns that the country’s officials are undermining a key reform.
Denmark’s foreign minister Kristian Jensen, whose country has been chosen to implement the three-year long programme, weighed into the row over a new computerised declaration of interests system for public officials.
The e-declaration system aims to make public officials criminally liable for providing false information, and was one o...
