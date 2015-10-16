Ad
Taftanaz, Syria: "The Assad regime bears the greatest responsibility for the 250,000 deaths of the conflict," EU leaders said. (Photo: Humanitarian Relief Foundation)

EU leaders reach minimal agreement on Syria

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (15 October) agreed that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad bears "the greatest responsibility" for the conflict deaths and the displacement of refugees. The leaders also agreed to "express concern" at Russia's military involvement in Syria.

They also reaffirmed their support for the UN-led process for a political solution, including "all parties involved", such as Iran or Russia.

But in a summit where Turkey's role in managing the migrant ...

