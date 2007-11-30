Ad
Ukraine's iron lady is back - but what will it mean for Russian gas politics? (Photo: tymoshenko.com.ua)

Ukraine's iron lady returns amid gas talks

by Philippa Runner,

The pro-western parties of Viktor Yushchenko and Yulia Tymoshenko have signed a coalition deal to reinstall "iron Yulia" as prime minister of Ukraine, amid sensitive Russian gas talks which could impact the EU.

The move is a throwback to 2004, when the pair toppled the country's Soviet-type regime in the Orange Revolution - an event seen by Moscow as covert US and EU encroachment into its sphere of influence.

Ms Tymoshenko, who earned her nickname as a shrewd political player in ...

