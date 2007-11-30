Ukraine's iron lady returns amid gas talks

The pro-western parties of Viktor Yushchenko and Yulia Tymoshenko have signed a coalition deal to reinstall "iron Yulia" as prime minister of Ukraine, amid sensitive Russian gas talks which could impact the EU.
The move is a throwback to 2004, when the pair toppled the country's Soviet-type regime in the Orange Revolution - an event seen by Moscow as covert US and EU encroachment into its sphere of influence.
Ms Tymoshenko, who earned her nickname as a shrewd political player in ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
