Russia allegation pretext to war, says Ukraine president

Ukraine's president says Russia is using rhetoric to start a war, following allegations of a Kiev-led plot to retake Russian-annexed Crimea.
On Wednesday (10 August), Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko said in a statement that Russian allegations were "a pretext for more military threats against Ukraine."
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported earlier this week that they had detained two armed Ukrainian intelligence officers over the weekend.
The Ukrainian offic...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
