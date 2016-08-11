Ad
"We would never ever use terror to de-occupy Crimea," says Ukraine president (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Russia allegation pretext to war, says Ukraine president

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ukraine's president says Russia is using rhetoric to start a war, following allegations of a Kiev-led plot to retake Russian-annexed Crimea.

On Wednesday (10 August), Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko said in a statement that Russian allegations were "a pretext for more military threats against Ukraine."

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported earlier this week that they had detained two armed Ukrainian intelligence officers over the weekend.

The Ukrainian offic...

"We would never ever use terror to de-occupy Crimea," says Ukraine president

