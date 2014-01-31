Ad
euobserver
Most people on the Maidan square are peaceful, Merkel says (Photo: mac_ivan)

Merkel backs Ukrainian opposition as army warns of war

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has thrown her support behind the Ukrainian opposition and urged President Viktor Yanukovych to deliver on his promises to roll back anti-protest laws.

"We think the opposition's claims are justified. It should be possible to protest freely. It should be possible to express one's opinion. And there is, I think, a great need for change in Ukraine," Merkel said Friday (31 January) during a press conference in Berlin.

She was speaking alongside Polish ...

