euobserver
Juncker and May's previous dinner, in London in April, ended in media leaks about a nasty atmosphere (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

No sign of Brexit speed-up after May-Juncker dinner

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

There was little sign of "acceleration" in Brexit talks despite the friendly body language at a dinner in Brussels on Monday (16 October).

British prime minister Theresa May and European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said they had "reviewed the progress made in the Article 50 [Brexit] negotiations so far and agreed that these efforts should accelerate over the months to come".

They said the dinner "took place in a constructive and friendly atmosphere".

Juncker also k...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Juncker and May's previous dinner, in London in April, ended in media leaks about a nasty atmosphere (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

