euobserver
Leanca (l) said deal with Transniestria more likely if Moldova moves closer to EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Trade pact to 'seal Moldova's European path'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has said the signature, next month, of a trade treaty with Chisinau will "seal Moldova's European path".

He stopped short of promising it can one day join the EU.

But he added: "We see it not as the end of the road. I can say that the association agreement will not constitute the end goal in European Union-Moldova relations. I want to tell you that we believe in the European perspective of Moldova."

EU foreign ministers have mad...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Leanca (l) said deal with Transniestria more likely if Moldova moves closer to EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

