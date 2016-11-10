Juncker wants clarity on Trump's policies

The EU wants US president-elect Donald Trump to clarify his position on climate change, global trade and Nato following an election campaign in which he promised dramatic changes of direction.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday (10 November) said the forthcoming Trump administration needed to share its "intentions" in the next few months.

"We would like to know what intentions he has regarding the [Nato] alliance. We must know what climate policies he in...