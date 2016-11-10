Ad
Juncker: "We must know what climate policies he [Trump] intends to pursue" (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Juncker wants clarity on Trump's policies

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU wants US president-elect Donald Trump to clarify his position on climate change, global trade and Nato following an election campaign in which he promised dramatic changes of direction.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday (10 November) said the forthcoming Trump administration needed to share its "intentions" in the next few months.

"We would like to know what intentions he has regarding the [Nato] alliance. We must know what climate policies he in...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

