Wallonia rejects fresh EU ultimatum on Canada trade deal

The government of Belgium's French-speaking Walloon region rejected a fresh EU ultimatum to sign off on an EU free trade deal with Canada over the weekend.

Wallonia's minister-president Paul Magnette on Sunday (23 October) reportedly denounced a new European Commission proposal that aimed to alleviate concerns over an arbitration system that allows big firms to sue countries.

A source close to Magnette told the AFP that the commission proposal, sent Sunday, was even less progressi...