Belgian local parliament votes to block Canada trade deal

Members of the parliament of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels voted a resolution on Wednesday (12 October) that could block the signing of the EU-Canada free trade deal, Ceta.

The deputies, who represent Belgium's French-speaking community, voted by 68 votes against 23 a text calling the region's president not to authorise the Belgian government to sign the deal.

They ask that negotiations with Canada are open again in a "transparent, democratic and inclusive" way.

Under Be...