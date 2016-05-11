Ad
NS2, which will pass through Danish waters, is to be operational by 2019 (Photo: nord-stream.com)

Nord Stream 2: A killer project

by Petras Austrevicius, Brussels,

Scholars of European affairs will one day judge how well EU institutions coped with crises.

However, speaking as an MEP, I must say it is unwise for the European Commission to try to play deaf, dumb and blind to certain serious developments in the real world.

Drawing attention to one area, it is unwise to pretend that things are normal in the EU-Russia energy business.

The fact is that Russia’s gas pipelines, the little green men that it sent to Ukraine, the money it give...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

