Climate change a security risk for EU, say bloc's foreign policy chiefs

Climate change is not merely an environmental concern, it could also present "serious security risks", according to the European Union's foreign policy chiefs.
Tackling climate change is central to Europe's preventive security policy, says a paper drafted by the bloc's High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy Javier Solana and external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner.
