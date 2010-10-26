Ashton to explore closer ties with Cuba

EU foreign ministers have asked the bloc's top diplomat Catherine Ashton to explore the possibility of closer ties with Cuba.

At the same time, the ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (25 October) rejected Spanish calls for the EU to lift its common position towards Havana.

Adopted in 1996, the common position makes better ties with Communist Cuba conditional on political liberalisation on the island state.

The Castro-led regime has always rejected that position as u...