Ad
euobserver
Cuban dissidents say Havana must overhaul its laws before the EU alters its position (Photo: Frans Persoon)

Ashton to explore closer ties with Cuba

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have asked the bloc's top diplomat Catherine Ashton to explore the possibility of closer ties with Cuba.

At the same time, the ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (25 October) rejected Spanish calls for the EU to lift its common position towards Havana.

Adopted in 1996, the common position makes better ties with Communist Cuba conditional on political liberalisation on the island state.

The Castro-led regime has always rejected that position as u...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Cuban dissidents say Havana must overhaul its laws before the EU alters its position (Photo: Frans Persoon)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections