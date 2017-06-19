Ad
euobserver
Lancinskas (l): EU scored "quick wins" on police reform (Photo: euam-ukraine.eu)

Interview

EU visa waiver unlikely to import Ukraine crime

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Visa-free travel is unlikely to prompt a Ukrainian crime wave in Europe because its gangsters found ways to get in long ago, an EU police expert has said.

Kestutis Lancinskas, a former Lithuanian police chief who heads an EU rule-of-law mission, EUAM, in Kiev, told EUobserver that Ukraine is these days seeing a spike in “all types of crime”.

The recent killings of a Russian dissident, Denis Voronenkov, and of a journalist, Pavel Sheremet, brought back memories of the lawlessness...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

