The panda bear is a national symbol of China. Liu: 'We need to ... avoid imposing [our views] on others' (Photo: Stefan)

China sends friendly face on EU tour

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The friendly face of the Chinese regime will on Friday (24 June) start an EU peregrination designed to strengthen economic and political relations amid the union's sovereign debt crisis.

Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao, the number three man in the Communist party hierarchy and a leading figure on economic policy, will visit Budapest before going on to London at the weekend and will end his five day trip in Berlin next week.

Wen will in Hungary, the current EU presidency, meet w...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

