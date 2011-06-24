China sends friendly face on EU tour

The friendly face of the Chinese regime will on Friday (24 June) start an EU peregrination designed to strengthen economic and political relations amid the union's sovereign debt crisis.

Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao, the number three man in the Communist party hierarchy and a leading figure on economic policy, will visit Budapest before going on to London at the weekend and will end his five day trip in Berlin next week.

Wen will in Hungary, the current EU presidency, meet w...