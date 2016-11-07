Ad
Dukanovic (r) was to have been killed by a hired sniper (Photo: nato.int)

'Russian nationalists' linked to Montenegro plot

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Prosecutors in Montenegro have said that “Russian nationalists” were behind an attempted coup against the country’s pro-Nato leader last month.

Milivoje Katnic, the country’s chief special prosecutor, told press on Sunday (6 November): “We don’t have any evidence that the state of Russia is involved in any sense … but we have evidence that two nationalists from Russia were organisers”.

"The organisers of this criminal group were nationalists from Russia whose initial premise and...

