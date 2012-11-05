US think tank: 'Let the eurozone fail'

Speak with most American officials about the EU and they will talk about the bloc as a partner and strong ally of the US.

Criticism of the 27-country bloc is reserved for the ongoing eurozone debt crisis and the spill-over effects of the currency union's austerity programmes and recession.

But this is not the case for the Heritage Foundation, a prominent think tank in the US capital.

To meet with the Heritage Foundation's policy experts is to be transported back to the day...