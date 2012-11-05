US think tank: 'Let the eurozone fail'

Speak with most American officials about the EU and they will talk about the bloc as a partner and strong ally of the US.
Criticism of the 27-country bloc is reserved for the ongoing eurozone debt crisis and the spill-over effects of the currency union's austerity programmes and recession.
But this is not the case for the Heritage Foundation, a prominent think tank in the US capital.
To meet with the Heritage Foundation's policy experts is to be transported back to the day...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.