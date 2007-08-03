Ad
Nurses statement on torture facilitated EU-Libya deal

by Mark Beunderman,

Fresh details are emerging on last month's release of Bulgarian nurses from detention in Libya, with French daily Le Monde reporting the medics were allowed to leave Libya only after they signed a statement saying they would not sue Tripoli for torture.

The paper reported on Thursday (2 August) that before leaving Libya on board a French presidential airplane on 24 July, the five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor were obliged to declare in writing that they would not take any l...

