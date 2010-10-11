Chinese reporter tells story of 'EU censorship'

One of the reporters temporarily excluded from the China-EU summit last week has talked to EUobserver about his "surprise" at facing Chinese-style censorship in the bosom of the European Union.

Lixin Yang, who has full press accreditation in the EU institutions in Brussels, was first denied entry when he and three colleagues arrived at the metal detectors at the summit venue, the EU Council's Justus Lipsius building, at 2pm local time last Wednesday (6 October). He works for the govern...