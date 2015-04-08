Russian tactics on Ukraine likely to backfire

While the media’s attention was focused on the tragic events that led to the first airplane crash on French soil since the tragic 2000 Concorde accident, the US and Russia tested a total of three inter continental ballistic missiles in what is definitely the most shocking example of sabre rattling since the end of the Cold War.
Trapped by their own rhetoric and hot on the heels of the simmering Ukrainian crisis, both Moscow and Washington have so far escalated the crisis with each new ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
