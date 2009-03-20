Ad
Georgian refugee girl - the Eastern Partnership will try to build new bridges between the EU 27 and six post-Soviet states (Photo: mid.ru)

EU assigns funds and staff to 'Eastern Partnership'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

With EU leaders putting €600 million in the pot for the Eastern Partnership, the European Commission is mulling over how to assign personnel to run the new project.

"The means are there for this to start up, that's the most important thing," Czech EU presidency foreign minister Karl Schwarzenberg said in Brussels on Friday (20 March), after EU leaders approved the policy at a meeting dominated by multi-billion euro plans on the economy.

The Eastern Partnership is to build closer p...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

