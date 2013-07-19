Ad
euobserver
Israeli tank destroyed by Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon in 2006 (Photo: MATEUS_27:24&25)

Will EU listing of Hezbollah promote stability?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Domhnall O'Sullivan, Brussels,

The scales of confessional compromise in Lebanon - on edge at the best of times - are currently close to tipping point.

Spillover from the ongoing Syrian stalemate is increasingly apparent. The humanitarian and societal challenges of welcoming over half a million refugees are considerable, while hidden and not-so-hidden hands have fomented sporadic outbreaks of sectarian-driven violence across the country.

Politically, the situation in Beirut has deteriorated since the resignati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

UK makes progress in bid to blacklist Hezbollah
Put Hezbollah on EU terror list, Israeli President says
EU countries block blacklisting of Hezbollah
Israeli tank destroyed by Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon in 2006 (Photo: MATEUS_27:24&25)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections