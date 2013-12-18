Ukraine opts for Russian bailout instead of EU treaty

Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych has opted for a no-strings-attached Russian bailout instead of the EU alternative.

He made the agreement at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday (17 December).

Under the accord, Putin promised to use money from Russia's National Welfare Fund to buy $15 billion of distressed Ukrainian bonds. He also promised to cut gas prices from $400 or so per thousand cubic metres to $269 until 2019, saving Ukraine up to $2 bill...