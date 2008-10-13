Ad
euobserver
Two areas inside South Ossetia and Abkhazia are causing the current hesitation. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU ministers keep Russian partnership on hold

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Despite pressure from some EU capitals, the union's foreign ministers stopped short of resuming talks on a new EU-Russia partnership treaty, temporarily put on ice in September due to Russia's military presence in Georgia.

"It is very difficult to flag up the exact date," said French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner when asked about prospects of the talks. Speaking in Luxembourg after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, he cited the dispute over two areas inside South Ossetia and Abkha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Two areas inside South Ossetia and Abkhazia are causing the current hesitation. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections