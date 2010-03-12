MEPs attack Cuba over human rights abuses

MEPs have condemned the recent death of a Cuban dissident hunger striker as "avoidable and cruel", complicating the Spanish EU presidency's attempts at normalising relations with the Caribbean island.

A parliamentary resolution, adopted on Thursday (11 March) by 509 votes to 30, with 14 abstentions, called on Cuba to immediately release its political prisoners and urged the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, Catherine Ashton, to push the Communist government towards greater ...