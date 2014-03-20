Ad
Rasmussen: 'our major concern now is whether he [Putin] will go beyond Crimea' (Photo: nato.int)

Nato chief: Crimea invasion could be just the beginning

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen has warned Crimea could be the beginning of a wider military campaign, amid Russia's veiled threats against EU and Nato member Estonia.

He told the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington, on Wednesday (19 March): “I see Crimea as an element in a greater pattern, in a more long-term Russian, or at least [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin, strategy. So of course our major concern now is whether he will go beyond Crimea."

He added: “This cri...

