EU: situation in Ivory Coast 'moving from bad to worse'

The humanitarian situation in the Ivory Coast is "moving from bad to worse", the European Commission has said, amid reports of ongoing violence in the west African state.

"After almost a week of fighting, people are not only scared to move around, but the city of Abidjan in particular is running out of food and medicines," EU humanitarian aid commissioner Kristalina Georgieva told EUobserver in an interview on Thursday (7 April).

"And there are reports of widespread looting, both...