Hague (r): 'votes in the Eurovision song contest really were more credible and carried more weight' (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU blacklists more Russians, warns on elections

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have expanded their Russia blacklist and warned Moscow they will trigger economic sanctions if it disrupts elections in Ukraine.

Foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (12 May) added 13 individuals and two entities to a previous list of 48 people under visa bans and asset freezes.

Their names will be published later on Monday, but ministers hinted they include people linked to the kidnapping of EU monitors last month, persons who profited from the annexation of Crim...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

