EU blacklists more Russians, warns on elections

EU countries have expanded their Russia blacklist and warned Moscow they will trigger economic sanctions if it disrupts elections in Ukraine.

Foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (12 May) added 13 individuals and two entities to a previous list of 48 people under visa bans and asset freezes.

Their names will be published later on Monday, but ministers hinted they include people linked to the kidnapping of EU monitors last month, persons who profited from the annexation of Crim...