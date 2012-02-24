Slovenia shields Belarus oligarch from EU blacklist

Yuri Chizh, a big-time bankroller of Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, could get off the hook after Slovenia stalled the latest round of EU sanctions, prompting concern it is putting petty commercial interests before the welfare of political prisoners.

Ljubljana raised its objections at the 11th hour in talks in Brussels this week ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday (27 February), which was due to rubber stamp the decision.

A spokesman for the Slovenian repres...