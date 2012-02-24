Ad
Chizh regularly plays Hockey with Lukashenko and funds a number of the president's sports projects (Photo: Patxi64)

Slovenia shields Belarus oligarch from EU blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Yuri Chizh, a big-time bankroller of Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, could get off the hook after Slovenia stalled the latest round of EU sanctions, prompting concern it is putting petty commercial interests before the welfare of political prisoners.

Ljubljana raised its objections at the 11th hour in talks in Brussels this week ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday (27 February), which was due to rubber stamp the decision.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

