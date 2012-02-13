Ad
Greenpeace: 'This initiative is in real danger of channelling taxes to areas with massive environmental warning signs hanging over them' (Photo: jurvetson)

EU commission to champion bio-fuels and chemicals

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Future EU spending on agriculture, research and energy should promote the "bio-economy" instead of fossil-based chemicals and fuels, the European Commission says.

Agricultural waste used as fuel for energy plants, plastic made out of organic compounds instead of oil-based chemicals, bio-enzymes that let detergents clean laundry at lower temperatures than conventional substitutes - these are just a few examples of what the EU executive aims to sponsor under the label "bio-economy."

