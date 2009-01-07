Ad
Machine guns: the EU sold €200 million of weapons to Israel in 2007 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Arms exports to Israel from EU worth €200m

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European Union member states authorised the export of €200 million in arms exports to Israel in 2007, the latest figures from Brussels disclose, with France far and away the Jewish state's biggest European weapons supplier.

According to the EU's 2008 report on arms export licences, published in December for the 2007 calendar year and consolidating the accounts that member states must annually submit, 18 member states authorised a total of 1,018 such licences to Israel worth €199,409,34...

