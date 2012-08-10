Ad
Lukashenko flew off the handle about the teddy bears on national TV on Thursday (Photo: Presidencia de la Republica del Ecuador)

EU declines to retaliate against Belarus

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have opted not to retaliate against Belarus in its diplomatic war on Sweden.

They will instead tell Belarus' own envoys to EU capitals that the Union is not happy. They might also add more Belarusian officials and businessmen to the EU sanctions list in autumn.

"There is going to be a very clear message to all Belarusian ambassadors around Europe in the next few days expressing full solidarity with the Swedes on this," Olof Skoog, the Swedish-origin chairman of the...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

