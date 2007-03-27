Ad
Russia warns that an "independent state in Kosovo is fraught with serious complications for stability in Europe." (Photo: Wikipedia)

Serbia and Russia react differently to Kosovo independence plan

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia has firmly rejected an EU and US-backed UN plan to give "supervised independence" to Kosovo in late May, with the Serb prime minister calling for a "historic" Russian veto. But Russia appears to be mellowing its previously tough stance on accepting an imposed solution on the UN-run Serb province.

"Today Serbia once again declares that Kosovo-Metohija will never be independent, and that Serbia rejects in advance any attempt at seizing Kosovo-Metohija as an act of legal aggression...

