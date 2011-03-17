Ad
euobserver
Chinese shoes will enter the EU market with no extra tariffs (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Chinese shoes to be imported without anti-dumping tariffs

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop,

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS — Long-standing anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese and Vietnamese leather shoes are to be scrapped on 31 March, the EU said Wednesday in its official journal.

"Further to the publication of a notice of impending expiry, following which no request for a review was \nlodged, the Commission gives notice that the anti-dumping measure ... will shortly expire," the official document reads.

But since the lifting of the anti-dumping measures may affect a "high number" o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Chinese shoes will enter the EU market with no extra tariffs (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections