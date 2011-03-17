Chinese shoes to be imported without anti-dumping tariffs

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS — Long-standing anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese and Vietnamese leather shoes are to be scrapped on 31 March, the EU said Wednesday in its official journal.
"Further to the publication of a notice of impending expiry, following which no request for a review was \nlodged, the Commission gives notice that the anti-dumping measure ... will shortly expire," the official document reads.
But since the lifting of the anti-dumping measures may affect a "high number" o...
