Leaders of the EU and Western Balkans nations are expected to pledge a “new dynamism” in enlargement (Photo: European Council)

EU seeks closer embrace of Western Balkans leaders

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Leaders of the European Union and the six Western Balkans nations gathered in Brussels on Wednesday (18 December) — signalling a new momentum for closer ties at the start of the new institutional cycle.

“We believe that this enlargement is the most important geopolitical investment in peace, security and prosperity,” said new EU Council president António Costa...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

