EU normalises relations with Turkmenistan

A loosely-worded promise by a non-relevant European Commission official in Strasbourg on Wednesday (22 April) ended an 11-year long stalemate in EU-Turkmenistan relations.
Four hundred and fifty nine mostly conservative, socialist and liberal MEPs voted through a new trade agreement with the Central Asian country. One hundred and sixty two predominantly green and far-left deputies voted against.
EU states first asked parliament to bless the deal in 1998. But MEPs held out for mean...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.