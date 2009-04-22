Ad
The MEPs' vote opens the door to normalising relations with Turkmenistan (Photo: d_proffer)

EU normalises relations with Turkmenistan

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A loosely-worded promise by a non-relevant European Commission official in Strasbourg on Wednesday (22 April) ended an 11-year long stalemate in EU-Turkmenistan relations.

Four hundred and fifty nine mostly conservative, socialist and liberal MEPs voted through a new trade agreement with the Central Asian country. One hundred and sixty two predominantly green and far-left deputies voted against.

EU states first asked parliament to bless the deal in 1998. But MEPs held out for mean...

