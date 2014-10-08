South Stream could stop Serbia joining EU, energy chief says

Serbia has defied EU calls to change the terms of its gas pipeline deal with Russia, but the European Energy Community (EEC) says it “cannot” join the EU unless it does so.

The European Commission in its annual enlargement report on Wednesday (8 October) repeated warnings to Belgrade “not [to] commence work” on the South Stream pipeline until it renegotiates its agreement with Russia.

It noted that the current terms violate EU laws designed to stop monopolies, such as Russia’s G...