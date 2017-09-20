Bank agency shuns EU invitations

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) have opposite policies towards visiting cities that have offered to host the London-based EU agencies after Brexit.

EMA's executive director, Guido Rasi, visited Athens last week, and was given a tour of the building the EMA would occupy if EU member states choose Greece to host the agency.

In stark contrast, the EBA told EUobserver on Tuesday (19 September) that it would turn down any invitations by memb...