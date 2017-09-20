Ad
euobserver
Greece's proposed new office for the EU's medicines agency (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Bank agency shuns EU invitations

EU & the World
EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels/Athens,

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) have opposite policies towards visiting cities that have offered to host the London-based EU agencies after Brexit.

EMA's executive director, Guido Rasi, visited Athens last week, and was given a tour of the building the EMA would occupy if EU member states choose Greece to host the agency.

In stark contrast, the EBA told EUobserver on Tuesday (19 September) that it would turn down any invitations by memb...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & Cities

Related articles

EU agency relocation race starts with 23 cities
Handful of bids for EU agencies mention gay rights
Greece to split EU agency votes among southern friends
Sofia offers low-cost home for EU drugs agency
Greece's proposed new office for the EU's medicines agency (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections