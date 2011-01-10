Turkmenistan: We're not sure why Barroso is coming

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will on Saturday (15 January) hold a one-hour-long tete-a-tete with one of central Asia's most controversial leaders. But with Brussels not aiming to make any concrete offers on gas purchasing, the Turkmen side is unsure what the meeting will achieve.

The Barroso delegation will land in Ashgabat late on Friday before going to President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov's palace the next day to be greeted with a full guard of honour normally re...