Turkmenistan: Barroso will be greeted by a full honour guard at Berdymukhammedov's palace (Photo: d_proffer)

Turkmenistan: We're not sure why Barroso is coming

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will on Saturday (15 January) hold a one-hour-long tete-a-tete with one of central Asia's most controversial leaders. But with Brussels not aiming to make any concrete offers on gas purchasing, the Turkmen side is unsure what the meeting will achieve.

The Barroso delegation will land in Ashgabat late on Friday before going to President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov's palace the next day to be greeted with a full guard of honour normally re...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

