France to roll out EU welcome for Turkmen chief

The president of Turkmenistan is likely to make a state visit to France in November amid EU efforts to build relations with one of the world's most closed regimes.
"Both sides have accepted in principle. We are now working around the hypothesis of November, but it is still subject to change," a source close to the dossier told EUobserver.
French minister for foreign trade Anne-Marie Idrac in March in Ashgabat hand-delivered a letter of invitation from French president Nicolas Sar...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
