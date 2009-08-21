Ad
euobserver
A meeting room in Mr Sarkozy's official residence, the Palais d'Elysee (Photo: vincent.m)

France to roll out EU welcome for Turkmen chief

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The president of Turkmenistan is likely to make a state visit to France in November amid EU efforts to build relations with one of the world's most closed regimes.

"Both sides have accepted in principle. We are now working around the hypothesis of November, but it is still subject to change," a source close to the dossier told EUobserver.

French minister for foreign trade Anne-Marie Idrac in March in Ashgabat hand-delivered a letter of invitation from French president Nicolas Sar...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A meeting room in Mr Sarkozy's official residence, the Palais d'Elysee (Photo: vincent.m)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections