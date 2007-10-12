Ad
euobserver
Valdas Adamkus says the the EU should act as a "united player" (Photo: European Commission)

Fresh call for less EU energy dependence on Russia

EU & the World
by Jochen Luypaert,

Central European and Baltic leaders are calling for a greater diversification of EU energy supplies and a united EU foreign energy policy towards Russia.

They met in Vilnius on Thursday (11 October) for a two-day international conference on energy security, responding to fears that Russia is increasingly wielding its massive energy resources as a political weapon.

"Unjust manipulation or interruption of energy supplies is as much a security threat as is military action," Czech dep...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Valdas Adamkus says the the EU should act as a "united player" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections