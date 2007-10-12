Fresh call for less EU energy dependence on Russia

Central European and Baltic leaders are calling for a greater diversification of EU energy supplies and a united EU foreign energy policy towards Russia.
They met in Vilnius on Thursday (11 October) for a two-day international conference on energy security, responding to fears that Russia is increasingly wielding its massive energy resources as a political weapon.
"Unjust manipulation or interruption of energy supplies is as much a security threat as is military action," Czech dep...
