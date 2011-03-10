EU to target Lukashenko money men in new sanctions

EU diplomats are preparing top-up sanctions on Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko jailed protesters for up to four years and amid reports of torture by his secret police, the KGB.

The new measures are designed to cause pain for the leader's state budget and private income but to avoid a shock to the country's economy or to EU companies in Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Poland.

The sanctions are to target individuals believed to be funneling money to the nomenklat...