Girl protestor in Minsk last March: the reform game is being played out at a high political level (Photo: Andrew Rettman)

US urges EU not to 'go soft' on Belarus

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has urged the EU not to "go soft" on Belarus after president Aleksander Lukashenko fell out with Russia and turned to the EU for help, amid signs Brussels is beginning to take seriously Minsk's proposal for a new chapter in bilateral relations.

"We must not sacrifice our principles - democracy and human rights - just because the regime in Minsk is facing pressure from Russia. We should not throw a lifeline to this regime," US deputy assistant secretary of state David Kramer told...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

