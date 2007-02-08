US urges EU not to 'go soft' on Belarus

The US has urged the EU not to "go soft" on Belarus after president Aleksander Lukashenko fell out with Russia and turned to the EU for help, amid signs Brussels is beginning to take seriously Minsk's proposal for a new chapter in bilateral relations.

"We must not sacrifice our principles - democracy and human rights - just because the regime in Minsk is facing pressure from Russia. We should not throw a lifeline to this regime," US deputy assistant secretary of state David Kramer told...