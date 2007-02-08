Ad
euobserver

EU needs Baltic Sea gas pipe, German ex-leader says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Baltic Sea gas pipe will bolster EU energy security and will not hurt the environment, ex-German chancellor turned Gazprom employee Gerhard Schroeder said in Brussels on Wednesday (7 February), defending one of the most divisive projects in the EU today.

"I have no problem in taking part in a project that helps the security of supply of all of Europe," the chairman of Gazprom subsidiary Nord Stream - which is developing the project - said. "Wherever I can be helpful in talks with ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections