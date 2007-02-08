EU needs Baltic Sea gas pipe, German ex-leader says

The Baltic Sea gas pipe will bolster EU energy security and will not hurt the environment, ex-German chancellor turned Gazprom employee Gerhard Schroeder said in Brussels on Wednesday (7 February), defending one of the most divisive projects in the EU today.

"I have no problem in taking part in a project that helps the security of supply of all of Europe," the chairman of Gazprom subsidiary Nord Stream - which is developing the project - said. "Wherever I can be helpful in talks with ...