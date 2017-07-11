Ad
The new building for the EU medicines agency, if the Netherlands will host it, will be built in the business district in southern Amsterdam (Photo: Pieter Musterd)

Dutch offer €250mn office for EU medicines agency

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Dutch government and Amsterdam municipal authorities are willing to spend up to €2 million on its bid to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after Brexit, Amsterdam deputy mayor Kajsa Ollongren told EUobserver on Tuesday (11 July).

If EU member states decide in November that the EMA should go to the Netherlands after the UK leaves the EU, the country would spend an additional €250 million to €300 million to construct a building especially for the agency.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

