euobserver
Vancekere: 'Belgium will search for partners in other countries' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Belgian minister publicly attacks EU foreign relations chief

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Characterised by "silence" on important foreign policy issues, with little long-term strategy and poor management of her agenda - Belgium's foreign minister has painted a damning picture of EU high representative Catherine Ashton.

British, centre-left and female, Ashton's surprise appointment to the EU's top foreign policy post in late 2009 has on many occasions been characterised as an unattractive European stitch-up, but Steven Vanackere's criticism of the EU foreign relations chief ...

euobserver

