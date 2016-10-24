May extends Brexit olive branch

British prime minister Theresa May is to launch new Brexit talks with Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, as nerves fray, also among banks, at the prospect of a rupture from the single market.

The talks are to take place in a parliamentary subcommittee, called the “joint ministerial committee (EU negotiations)”, to be chaired by May’s Brexit minister David Davis.

May is to meet the Scottish, Northern Irish, and Welsh leaders in London on Monday (24 October) to launch the proc...