May (l) with Sturgeon - Scottish leader prepared to call independence referendum (Photo: First Minister of Scotland)

May extends Brexit olive branch

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May is to launch new Brexit talks with Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, as nerves fray, also among banks, at the prospect of a rupture from the single market.

The talks are to take place in a parliamentary subcommittee, called the “joint ministerial committee (EU negotiations)”, to be chaired by May’s Brexit minister David Davis.

May is to meet the Scottish, Northern Irish, and Welsh leaders in London on Monday (24 October) to launch the proc...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

