A 'geopolitical' EU Commission. Great idea - but when?

Shared challenges are supposed to give countries a powerful impetus to cooperate.

In recent years it has often been argued that the increasing uncertainty 'surrounding' Europe would lead to better cooperation 'within' Europe.

And the corona pandemic should accelerate that process. A "geopolitical Europe", in Ursula von der Leyen's famous words. Finally!

Unfortunately, and I honestly mean that, there is little to it. European leaders like to use the weighty language of geo...