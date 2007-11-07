Ad
Russia under Vladimir Putin is exploiting EU disunity, says a new report (Photo: EU2004.nl)

EU split into several camps on Russia strategy, says report

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Within the European Union there are a least five camps when it comes to dealing with Russia, ranging from the 'Trojan horse' countries to the 'new Cold warriors', says a new study analysing the bloc's divided approach to its giant neighbour to the east.

According to a fresh analysis by new thinktank European Council on Foreign Relations, the EU "has begun to behave as if it were subordinate to an increasingly assertive Russia" largely due to its own disunity.

The report points out...

